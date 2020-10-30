Jonathan Pratt shines at Pattaya Country Club

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday 27th October we went to Pattaya Country Club. It was good to see Alan Wilson back from Wales.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The course was in good condition with good greens on an overcast day and not to warm. We were lucky not to have a shower because the sky turned black but we just got a few drops. We had a nice day for our competition.

Loading…

It turned out to be Jonathan Pratt’s day. He played very consistent, made 3 birdies and won with 40 stableford points. Alan Wilson also had a good day on his home course and finished second with 38 points.

The near pins were won by Jonathan Pratt, Stan Rees and Alan Wilson.











