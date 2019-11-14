John Pierrel goes home in style

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Mon. Nov 11 Pattana B+C Stableford

What a great surprise it was, when checking our booking at Pattana, to be told that the special afternoon price of 1250 baht all-in was ongoing through November.

After the usual ins and outs from the sign-up sheet we fielded 35 players in nine groups for two flights.

Now, being “high season’, the good courses have been preened to their best, and this course today gave us their very best. There is absolutely nothing to complain about, even the putts were going in, for the most part, anyway. And the weather played its part. We will be back soon.

John Pierrel is almost at the end of his tour this time around and it was fitting that, after many very good performances, he got to wear the Green Jacket just before heading back to the USA. His 39 points was the best score of the day and a win in A flight.

Simon Kendall, in just his second game back, did a fine job to score 38 points for second place. Then Len Descharnais and the just returned Pat Lavin fought out a countback for third, with Len getting the nod.

In the B flight it was a welcome return to form for John Anderson with his best total for a long time of 37 points. It wasn’t all plain sailing though as Mike Tottenham and Tony Browne scored the same number of points, so all three had to go to a close countback.

Chris Walsh is holding on to his new found form and took fourth place with 33 points.

Near Pins: John Pierrel (A flight), Garry Bright (A flight), Chris Walsh (B flight), Mike Tottenham (B flight).

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – John Pierrel (13) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Simon Kendall (14) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Len Desharnais (14) – 36 pts c/back

4th Place – Pat Lavin (12) – 36 pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – John Anderson (31) – 37 pts c/back

2nd Place – Mike Tottenham (18) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – Tony Browne (18) – 37 pts

4th Place – Chris Walsh (27) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (A) (non-winners) – Matt Doyle – 19 pts c/back (4 way)

Best Back Nine (B) (non-winners) – Kevin McEntee – 18 pts

No hold-ups on the road back to Links so everyone was fed and watered quickly and, as it was just on last light, presentations were conducted by Phil.

After many welcomes and “welcome backs” Phil was in a teasing mood. With “silly hat” in hand he taunted a number of people, then all the worried looks disappeared as he named newcomer David Wall with the lowest nine hole score. But it was on countback.

From the moment he handed in his card at the course, Derek Phillips knew that he would be wearing the “wig” as no-one could possibly have a lower score than him. He was right.

The popularity of this later tee time, the terrific price and a very special golf course has been proven winner judging by the big numbers of players turning out, and enjoying it.

Long may it last.