Ivor Smith wins with 40 after countback

Monday, Dec. 2 Phoenix Lake and Ocean Stableford

Another beautiful day for golf with a couple of people not being able to make it due to various reasons, but we did have 4 groups playing and were away a little early and around in under 4 hours. With a packed course, there were golfers everywhere on all 3 nines.

We did have a laugh or two as the Capt was given an ear full for putting out a four ball of walkers in the first group. He was told we are in carts so it was just mentioned try to keep up with them, won’t you? It didn’t happen as there was a spare hole between them and the second group.

There was a contingent of French players, all 7 of them if fact. Some were regulars at the Billabong the rest were friends which were welcomed by the usual team.

The course was in great condition with some of the greens so fast it was scary.

There were two count backs, the first one between Francis Goyons and Phillipe Chalnot both scoring 37 points with Francis missing out to the better back nine of Phillipe. Taking third spot was George Barrie with a fine 39 points. Another count back was needed for 1st and 2nd between Jean Pierre Gasser and Ivor Smith (who needed the Leyland brothers to help find his ball on Ocean 5), both scoring 40 points. Ivor took the top spot and Jean Pierre second.

There were 4 twos coming from Gerard Lambert, Glyn Davies, Jean Gasser and Steve Dodd, his ball nearly landing in the hole.

Wednesday, December 4th Green Valley Stableford

The temperature this morning was 19 degrees, made to feel colder by a strong wind. You can imagine that our Thai lady friends were rummaging through their cupboards for jackets and warm clothing for this is the cold season and they are cold.

For those born outside of Thailand, it was near perfect golf weather but the wind caused problems all around with only 5 golfers playing to their handicaps in the 7 groups that started.

Miss Noodle (12), who is having a consistently good run of form, took top spot with 36 points. Miss Sa (16) was level par for the first 5 holes which gave her 19 points on the front nine but a blob on the way home relegated her to 2nd place one point better than Miss Porn (19) both on 35 points on a countback.

Unusually, the men fared better than the ladies with Keith Allen (11) with 6 pars and 1 birdie in his 36 points losing 3rd place to William Macey (21) by 1 point. Gareth Gill (9) now with a single figure handicap might have expected an even better score than his 39 points with 22 points and 38 gross on the front, but 17 points after the turn secured 2nd place from the star of the day, Wayne Cotterell (13). Three putting twice during his round, fleetingly disappointed himself, but the broad grin at the end summed up his feelings with 42 points and top spot.

Four 2s today going to Gareth Gill, Peter Le Noury, Auke Engelkes and Arch Armstrong who was convinced that there was cling film on the holes with eleven 1 pointers on his round.