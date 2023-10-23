IOC greenlights five new sports for LA28 Olympic Games

MUMBAI, India – Oct 15-17, 2023 — The 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given its approval to include five additional sports in the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28). The decision follows LA28’s proposal for a unique package comprising baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash. These sports aim to showcase American sports culture on a global stage and engage with new athlete and fan communities both in the United States and globally.







The inclusion marks the return of baseball and softball, cricket, and lacrosse to the Olympic Games. Meanwhile, flag football and squash are set to make their Olympic debut in LA. The decision reflects a meticulous process considering criteria such as gender equality, utilization of existing facilities, involvement of diverse sports communities, and the popularity of sports in the United States and globally.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed, “The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique.”







LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman emphasized the belief in creating a compelling and globally resonant Games. Wasserman stated, “We are excited to embark on game-changing collaborations with major professional leagues that will unlock massive opportunities to amplify the Olympic and Paralympic story and captivate new audiences.”

In addition to the new sports, the IOC Session supported the inclusion of modern pentathlon, acknowledging the replacement of horse riding with obstacle racing. Weightlifting was also included following the International Weightlifting Federation’s delegation of anti-doping management to the International Testing Agency.







However, the decision regarding the inclusion of boxing on the LA28 sports program remains on hold after the IOC’s withdrawal of recognition from the International Boxing Association (IBA). The IOC Executive Board decided to defer any discussion on this matter.

The Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 is slated to take place from July 14 to 30, with the Paralympic Games scheduled from August 15 to 27. The finalization of the program of events and athlete quotas is set to occur after the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Olympic Programme Commission (OPC) will work on ensuring reasonable athlete quota numbers for LA28, staying below the overall quota for Tokyo 2020.











