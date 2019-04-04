Humphrey’s big haul

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Wednesday, March 27, Royal Lakeside – Stableford

A Flight (0-17)

1st Paul Smith (5) 41pts

2nd Phil Davies (11) 38pts

3rd Les Cobban (8) 37pts

4th Idris James (7) 37pts

B Flight (18+)

1st Merle Humphreys (23) 42pts

2nd Jim Ferris (23) 36pts

3rd Bart Bingham (20) 36pts

4th Derek Phillips (18) 35pts

Very unusually, Links Golf games were rained off twice this week on Monday and Friday. The society took to the road on Wednesday to play a stableford competition at the sumptuous Royal Lakeside course. The weather stayed fair but overcast enabling the field of 35 golfers to enjoy the day on a beautifully prepared golf course.

The field was divided into two flights at sixteen and under and play got away on time. Fairways and greens were excellent and the slight breeze helped golfers produce good scores.

In the top flight fourth place went to Idris James, his 37 points losing out on countback for third place, which was occupied by Les Cobban. The runner-up was Phil Davies with 38 points whilst the victor was Paul Smith whose seventy-two gross gave him 41 points for an emphatic win.

In the second flight Derek Phillips beat John Chelo on countback for fourth place with 35 points and third place went to Bart Bingham on 36. Jim Ferris took advantage of countback to stay ahead of Bart in runner-up place whilst the winner, with the best score of the day, was Merle Humphreys with 42 points. Merle is happy playing his own game in his own time but today most of his shots were true as he recorded his biggest score with the group to take the famed Green Jacket for the first time.

Near pins went to Darren Beavers (3), Ryan Thomas (6), Tom Herrington (12) and Pete Seil (15).

The consolation awards for the best nines (non winners) went to Colin Smith (front nine 22 points) and Kevin McEntee (best back nine 20 points).

Darren Beavers’ ten points on the front nine assured the slow starter of the “silly hat” whilst the continuing woes dogging Micky Tighe saw him presented with the “wig” after a couple of decent shows.