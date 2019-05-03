Hole’s game in sync at the Valley

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, April 21, Green Valley – Stableford

Now that low season is here the numbers are dropping dramatically and we had only one flight here at Green Valley.

Hot season has also arrived with a bang and it is almost uncomfortable for golf at the moment as it so hot and humid. The heat obviously didn’t affect Ken Hole (H/cap 21) though as he came out a very clear winner today with an excellent thirty-nine points for a clear six-point win, you can’t beat the youth!

We had a three-way tie on thirty three points for the next three places with Jerry Sweetnam (10) winning the countback to come second, Michael Williams (12) took third and Kevin O’Sullivan (14) fourth. We had no 2s today.

Tuesday, April 23, Plutaluang – Stableford

At Plutaluang today we played the unusual combination of the North and South courses as they were sanding and coring the greens on the West course. For some of us it was their first time ever to play the South course and for others it was many years since they had played it. We found it in reasonable condition although the bunkers left a lot to be desired and all the caddies seem to have an aversion to raking them and it was left to ourselves to set an example.

The Navy course is still excellent value for money though, with the complete package only costing twelve hundred baht.

We had a small group out today and only one golfer managed to play to his handicap, this being Joe McArdle (15) who came out the winner with thirty six points. In second place was Daryl Burkett (13) with thirty points while Russell Gilroy (13) came third with twenty-nine. We had two 2s today, coming from Joe McArdle and Daryl Burkett.

Thursday, April 25, Burapha – Stableford

We were back to the ever-popular Burapha course today with a much larger group out. It was a little bit cooler weather-wise and we got one very heavy shower of rain and a thunderstorm but luckily it didn’t last too long and we were able to resume play on a course which had soaked up the water very quickly.

Again we were on the A and B nines and we had two flights out with the cut for the A flight coming in at fourteen. We had good scoring today with the exact same scores in all places in both flights.

In the A flight Shaun Merriman (11) was the winner with thirty-eight points, Pete Seil (5) came second with thirty-seven and Daryll Burkett (13) took third with thirty-six.

The same scores appeared in the B flight with Mark Armstrong (27) winning with thirty-eight points, Joe Peters (24) placing second on thirty-seven and Ken Hole (21) in third with thirty-six.

We had three 2s today, coming from Kevin Blake, Ken Hole and Ian Corica.