Hilton Pattaya hosts 6th stair race to support Earth Hour

Hilton Pattaya hotel once again opened its stairwells to colorfully dressed athletes who took part in the 6th Staircase Race Earth Hour Run on March 27.

Rudolf Tröstler, General Manager of Hilton Pattaya, led 70 eager stair climbers off the start line and up the 660 steps from the lobby on the 1st floor to restaurant and Horizon Bar on the 34th floor of the hotel. The race was divided into 4 types including speed male individual, speed female individual, speed team, and costume team to promote an environmental conservation theme.

Saksamai Hongsiri was the king climber of the day and won the speed male event in a time of 7.40 minutes. Porntiva Fadsungnern was the fastest female, completing the course in 9.10 minutes. The Edge restaurant team from the Hilton won the speed team category in 8.20 minutes while the housekeeping squad were adjudged to be dressed in the most appropriate and colorful costumes.

Apart from stair race, Hilton Pattaya joined the rest of the world on Saturday, March 30 by turning off non-essential lighting from 20.30 to 24.00 to mark Earth Hour, a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).