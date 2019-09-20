Hermann claims first win

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, Sept. 16, Laem Chabang – Stableford

A Flight (0-13)

1st Mathias Hermann (10) 42pts

2nd Kevin LaBar (13) 37pts

3rd Bill Copeland (12) 35pts

B Flight (14+)

1st Darren Beavers (16) 37pts

2nd George Mueller (14) 36pts

3rd Stuart Thompson (19) 31pts

Over the past few weeks we have told of many occasions when there have been dark and heavy clouds above us during games, and how we got through without getting rain. But it had to happen, and today rain and lightning interrupted play for about 30 minutes.

However, at Laem Chabang this is not much of a worry as the course dries quickly once the rain stops. The C and A nines were once again presented in perfect condition for our twenty six golfers.

Mathias Hermann has been playing golf around the Pattaya area for some time and came to join us for the first time last month. Since then he has turned in some good scores from a nine or ten handicap. Today was the best yet, coming in with a terrific 42 points, to win the “A” flight by 5 points and his first Green Jacket.

The “Jacket’ winner from three days ago, Kevin LaBar, maintained that form to score 37 points for second spot, then another who has had very good form lately, Bill Copeland, had 35 points to take third place.

Darren Beavers had a form slump for longer than he would have wished, but has now bounced back to be on the podium for the third time in two weeks and today he was number one in “B” flight with a very good score of 37 points.

George Mueller has his ups and downs and this time an up with 36 points for second place, then Stuart Thompson had 31 points, but good enough for third spot.

Near pins went to Paul Tedesco (A flight), Kevin Rogers (A flight), Alex Sala (B flight), and Derek Phillips (B flight).

Consolation ‘best nines’ for non-winners were claimed by Maurice Roberts (front, 18pts) and Paul Durkan (back, 22pts).

Tip Briney, the most photographed player at Links, has been travelling the world but came back to reclaim his favourite “silly hat” for the lowest nine hole score.

Mickey Tighe was unlucky, as carts were not allowed on fairways today, they rarely are at Laem Chabang, so Mickey had to do a lot of walking which, for him and others, is a bit of a struggle. But, being the good sport he is, Mickey stayed back just so he could wear the “wig”.