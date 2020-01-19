Helene out guns the other 55 players

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Jan. 17

Khao Kheow C+A

Stableford

We do things a bit differently at Links Golf. Due to having large numbers of players and, therefore many groups, we conduct a draw for each group’s place in the line-up.



This enables a level playing field, is very transparent, and adds plenty of fun before we leave in the morning as cheers, claps and moans ring out with each ball drawn.

Ball number 14 went missing some time ago so the dilemma today was that we had 15 groups. Phil worked around that, the draw took place, and we loaded into five mini buses and some cars for the trip to Khao Kheow.

Last Monday this course experienced a solid rain shower and lots of wind, so the brown tinge on the fairways, as reported at our last visit, has now returned to a good covering of greenness. The newly renovated tee boxes are good and the greens are running at pace and truly, as always here. Mind you, there were some wicked pin placements to test us.

Playing to handicap or better seems to have been a struggle recently, but today seven of our 56 starters did manage to hold their heads up.

Helene Lindberg is having a great run this trip and once again topped the scoring for the day with a big 41 points to claim the win in B flight and her third Green Jacket in just a few weeks.

Tony Browne had a big turnaround from his recent games and came in second to Helene with a very credible 39 points. Stuart Kidd was again in the mix with his score of 37 points, then a big gap to fourth placed Thorsten Jodehl on 31 points.

George Mueller and Peter Lacey fought it out for first in A flight with both having made 38 points. George won the countback to grab the win, ending a minor drought for him.

Colin Smith was steady all day and came in with 34 points for third and Tanvir Ahmed won a countback to get fourth spot with 32 points.

This is not Treasure Hill but TH ‘specialist’ (so called), John Anderson, finally got a win at Khao Kheow by scoring 36 points and win a countback against a new, to us, lady golfer, Nicole Gerwenberg.

Keith Melbourne gets another mention on the leader board with his very good 35 points while fourth place went to Nigel Harrison with 33 points.

Eight near pins and a long first putt were additional chances to win, along with the best nines.

Near Pins A flight: Stuart Kidd (x2), George Mueller, Mike Ehlert.

Near pins B flight: Masa Sugaya, Simon Watts, Henry Mah, John Masters.

Longest first putt (on hole 18): Stu Thompson.

A Flight (0-15)

1st Place – George Mueller (13) – 38pts c/back

2nd Place – Peter Lacey (13) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Colin Smith (14) – 34 pts

4th Place – Tanvir Ahmed (15) – 32 pts c/back

B Flight (16-20)

1st Place – Helene Lindberg (20) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (17) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Stuart Kidd (16) – 37 pts

4th Place – Thorsten Jodehl (16) – 31 pts c/back

C Flight (21+)

1st Place – John Anderson (30) – 36 pts c/back

2nd Place – Nicole Gerwenberg (54) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Keith Melbourne (34) – 35 pts

4th Place – Nigel Harrison (21) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine “C” (non-winners) Gordon Laviolette 18 pts c/back

Best Back Nine “A” (non-winners) Martin Patch 17 pts c/back

Phil is a pretty good story teller and had another tale to tell, this time starring Tanvir Ahmed, before presenting him with the ‘silly hat’, and just because he is Rana’s mate.

Barry Wilson came out for his second game with us and got into the photo right off by having the lowest score and wearing his first ‘wig’.

An excellent high season price and a top class golf course in good condition will see us return again in about two weeks and plenty of players will be happy with that.