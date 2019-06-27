Harvey & Rees share the plaudits

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, June 18, Pattana – Stableford

On Tuesday we went to Pattana and played the B & C course, which was in very good condition. We had nice weather and enjoyed our competition, but despite the conditions we had no top scores as this layout is long and not easy.

We had an exciting battle between Stan Rees and Neil Harvey who kept each other in balance, but Stan beat Neil with 35 stableford points on countback. In third was Jonathan Pratt with 31 points.

The near pins went to Stan Rees and John Feeney.

Thursday, June 20, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

Pattaya Country Club On was the challenge on Thursday and the course was in good condition with some wet spots due to recent rain.

Once again we had again an exciting game between Neil Harvey, Stan Rees and Dave Smith bit this time Neil edged Stan and Dave on the countback, all with 38 points.

The near pin awards were claimed by Dave Smith and John Feeney.