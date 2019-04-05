Grindvold shines at Eastern Star

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, March 24, Green Valley – Stableford

We had a large group out today here at Green Valley and enough for three flights with the cut for the A flight at twelve, the B flight at eighteen and the C flight above that.

We had very good scoring in all the flights and in one case even playing to your handicap wasn’t enough to make the prizes. In the C flight Pat Carty (H/cap 25) has returned to form and he was the winner with an excellent thirty nine points. Ted Murphy (25) came second with thirty five, beating Gerry Hughes (22) on a countback.

In the B flight we also had an excellent thirty nine points which was by Glen Perkinson (17), who was playing his first ever game with us. In second place was Rocky Hudson (18) with thirty six points and Kevin O’Sullivan (14) came third with thirty four.

In the A flight Nick Caulfield (7) was the winner with thirty eight points and we then had two players with thirty seven. Jack Grindvold (3) won the countback to get second place and Gus Guidetti (11) had to settle for third.

We had four 2s today, from Rocky Hudson, Gerry Hughes, Nick Caulfield and Gus Guidetti.

Tuesday, March 26, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

A smaller group today as the low season starts to take hold. A short trip to Pattaya Country Club and the course was in good condition with a few wet patches from the rain on Sunday & Monday but the greens were fast & true.

We were away right on time and all 4 groups got around in under 4 hours. Only 1 division today and the winner was the only one to beat his handicap. In first place was Glenn Armitstead (17) with a great 39 points. Four points adrift in second was Rocky Hudson (18) on 35 points while in third and keeping his run of being in the money was Ken Hobbs (30) with 34 points. The fourth and final spot on the podium went to Joe McArdle (14) and his 33 points.

There were three 2’s, from Glenn Armitstead, Kevyn Wright & Craig Hitchens.

Thursday, March 28, Eastern Star – Stableford

We were at Eastern Star for our first visit of this year and the course was excellent value for money and in very good condition. This is a very difficult layout and only for those who like a challenge. Due to heavy rain on the previous few days it was even more of a challenge as it was playing very long with no run on the ball.

We had only one flight today with five places and we had a runaway winner in the shape of Jack Grindvold (3) who went round in three over gross to score thirty seven points and win by a clear five shots. Donal McGuigan (16) came second with thirty two points and Mikeal Anderson (14) was third on thirty one. Shaun Merriman (10) placed fourth with thirty points and Richard Fearby (2) got the fifth and last place with twenty nine.

Kevyn Wright had the only 2 of the day it meant that he went home very happy.