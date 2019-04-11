Grindvold retains crown at PSC Golf Championship

Having squeezed in an early scramble golf tournament in February, followed by the Charity Classic in March, both with excellent fields of 85 or so, there was very little time for the Pattaya Sports Club to fit in the Club Championship. Later than usual, this year’s championship was a traditional 36-hole, 2-day tournament staged at Bangrpa Golf Club (colloquially known as the Monkey Course) on Tuesday 2nd and Thursday 4th April.

So close to Songkhran, with many local expat residents already away and anxious to avoid the water throwing activities in Pattaya, the numbers for this event were always likely to be down on the usual January scheduling. Nonetheless, for the time of year, the organizers were delighted with the turnout although they remained disappointed that more than a few of the so called “PSC” golf outlets chose not to support the event.

The 44 players that did take part included many non-outlet aligned members and with all things considered it turned out to be a very successful and enjoyable event, the lower than usual numbers enabling the PSC to hold the presentation at the 5-star Baraquda Hotel on Pattaya 2nd Road.

All the Pattaya Sports Club staff members played their part preparing for Day 1, as Tim, Nigel and Ing arrived early at Bangpra in time for the registration for the 8.30 tee time. Golf Chairman Jack Moseley arrived with the Club Championship shirts before heading off to the first tee to set the day off. Fortunately, the severe storm in Pattaya during the early afternoon did not disrupt the golf, unlike the chaos it caused to many roads in Pattaya.

The next day, Wednesday, was a non-golfing day, but it was a busy one for Jack and Tim calculating the results and establishing who was playing stroke, who stableford and the preparation of the start sheets.

With most of the work already done, Thursday was a much easier day for the check-in guys and Jack got all 11 groups away on time, with the weather remaining kind again. It was then back to Pattaya to find out who would be crowned this year’s champion.

The roof top location at the Baraquda Hotel is ideal for up to 50 people and provided a perfect venue for this year’s prize presentation. After enjoying some excellent food and drink it was time to announce the winners. Nigel introduced PSC Golf Chairman Jack Moseley who expressed his appreciation to the players and to Tim, Nigel, Ing and the PSC staff for their help, as well as welcoming the PSC President, Peter Malhotra.

The results had been complicated to work out and were calculated in such a way that apart from the near-pins, no player could win more than one prize.

The 2-day stableford competition was exceptionally close, with a countback separating Jonathan Davies, Steve Truelove and Brent Peacock in 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively, all on 64 points, with Myles Knowlson 2nd on 69 and Brad Jordison winning with 70.

The ladies strokeplay, with only 4 playing, was headed by Nong Jantamaneekul on a total of 144, just ahead of the ever-consistent Carol Kubucki on 146.

In the men’s strokeplay competition, the Net champion was Joerge Mueller on 142, from Richard Kubicki on 143 and in the Gross tournament Jonathan Pratt and David Smith took third & fourth with 165 and 167 respectively while it was very close at the top between Anders Pedersen and last year’s winner Jack Grindvold, both jostling for the Club Champion crown. After an indifferent front-nine, dropping 6 shots in the first 4 holes, Jack finally came storming through on the back-nine and played it in level par 36 to Anders’ 39 to retain his title on countback after both registered 160 totals over 2 days.

Near-pins (winning a Classroom hat and a sleeve of golf balls) were won by Richard Kubicki (2), Peter Jeucken, Ron Birdsall, Nong Jantamaneekul (2), Noi Emmerson (2), Roland Hofer, Neville Jackson, Karen Brown, Dave Stockman (2) and Andy Spence.

PSC President Peter Malhotra closed off the evening with a few words, thanking the work done by the PSC staff and reminding members and guests of the PSC’s mission in Pattaya:- to promote sports and support local charities.

The next PSC Tournament will be held at Phoenix on May 16 and will be a 2 person scramble. Full details can be at https://pattayasports.org.