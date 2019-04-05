Gosney wins gold at Treasure Hill

PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys

Monday, March 25, Treasure Hill – Medal

1st Raleigh Gosney (21) net 66

2nd Michael Brett (14) net 76

3rd Robby Watts (7) net 77

There was a slight drizzle as we arrived at the course but by the time we had checked in and changed the rain had stopped completely, so we were able to tee off straight away. In contrast with recent weeks there was no run on the fairways, in fact they were quite soggy in places so the ‘pick clean and place rule’ was implemented.

Raleigh Gosney tore the course apart with a scintillating round of net sixty-six to take first place, a full ten strokes ahead of his nearest competitor. Raleigh had all facets of his game in good shape and had only one bad hole.

Michael Brett took second place having to cope with two disaster holes, which hurt a lot more in medal format than stableford. Robby Watts was in superb form from tee to green but had a ‘Barry Croker’ (shocker) with the putter. In fact, he missed a three-footer on the last to save one of the sixes games and also confined him to third as he had a good back nine.

All the near pins were won with Raleigh and Michael taking one each and Peter Kelly taking the remaining two.

Wednesday, March 27, The Emerald – Stableford

1st Steve Durey (20) 32pts

2nd Jimmy Carr (18) 32pts

3rd Dave Ashman (20) 29pts

The deserted Emerald course had received a drenching during the night and early morning and was soggy in places so the ‘pick, clean, and place’ rule was applied once again. The condition of the course was not as good as normal with a few greens in particular looking very shabby.

Scores were the lowest seen in a while and nobody really showed much appetite for the contest. Raleigh Gosney, who on Monday tore up the course, today tore up his scorecard. Several times on the front nine Geoff Parker threatened to quit and go home he played so bad.

Friday, March 29, Crystal Bay B & C – Stableford

1st Takeshi Hakozaki (12) 37pts

2nd Jimmy Carr (18) 35pts

3rd Geoff Parker (17) 33pts

During the low season, golf courses are faced with a dilemma, how to set green fee rates at a level that will attract players and at the same time generate enough revenue to fund maintenance and upkeep. Crystal Bay is a case in point. A caddie indicated that there were no bookings at the course on Thursday and today we could see only two other groups on the course. As a consequence course maintenance is a bit less than desirable. Many of the fairways had bare areas or soon to be as the irrigation system has failed. Some of the greens were also in a poor state, again with bare areas or not having been mowed in a timely manner.

Local knowledge is a great advantage in golf as Crystal Bay member Takeshi Hakozaki showed today, taking first place with a fine round of thirty-seven points. Jimmy Carr came second with thirty-five, with Geoff Parker in third on thirty-three. Takeshi also managed to snare two near pins with Geoff and Jimmy taking the other two.

From the start of the month, Geoff Parker set off in a blaze of glory and established an unassailable lead in the contest for golfer of the month. A few threatened at different times but nobody could catch Geoff who won by a five-point margin.