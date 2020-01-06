Golfing out the old year, in with the new

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, December 31 Pattaya Country Club Stableford

On Tuesday December 31 golfers from Siam Country Resort Pattaya closed the golf year at Pattaya Country Club. After some hassle about using PSC vouchers, we had a quick start. We played in 3 groups and had a good mix of handicaps. It was a very nice day with sun a good breeze.

The course was in good condition with good fairways and fast greens. It promised to be a day with high scores, but the wind didn’t make it easy for us. We had an exciting fight between Stan Rees and Willem Lasonder. Stan had a very good front nine and Willem came back on the back nine, but he lost the control on the last par 3. Stan Rees won with 37 Stableford points and Willem was second with 36 Stableford points. Patrick Devereux finished third with 32 Stableford points.

The near pins were won by Willem Lasonder and Dave Smith.

Thursday, January 2 Pattavia Stableford

We opened the new year on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at Pattavia where we again played in 3 groups. The course was in very good condition, except for the bunkers. It was a nice sunny day again with a strong breeze.

Allan Cassin was the most consistent player on Thursday, coming in with 38 Stableford points. Dave Smith just 1 shot behind him in second. Stan Smith came in third with 34 Stableford points.

The near pins went to Allan Cassin, Stephen Ford and Bob Edwards.

Stan, Allan & Dave.