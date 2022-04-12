Golfers return to Thailand for Centara World Masters Golf Championship

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand is gearing up to host the Centara World Masters Golf Championship in Hua Hin this May, as the world’s leading club golfers return to Thailand following a two-year hiatus.

This major tournament will run from 8-14 May 2022, as hundreds of players tee off at three award-winning courses: Banyan Golf Club, Black Mountain Golf Club and Springfield Royal Country Club. Most of the competitors will be accommodated at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the five-star beachfront heritage hotel which dates from the 1920s.







Asia’s biggest tournament for amateur golfers, this six-day festival of sport will offer prizes totalling US$30,000 across a range of age groups and handicap divisions. The majority of players will fly in from countries in Asia Pacific, but entrants from France, Germany, the USA and UK will give the event a truly international flavour.





Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin will stage a spectacular welcome dinner on the opening night, as well as “19th hole” festivities every evening. At the end of this sporting spectacle, the resort will stage a grand gala dinner and prize presentation ceremony.





The return of Centara World Masters Golf Championship marks an important milestone in the recovery of Thailand’s golf tourism industry. The “Land of Smiles” is home to many of Asia’s finest courses and its year-round climate, warm hospitality and excellent accessibility make Thailand an unrivalled destination for golfers.





























