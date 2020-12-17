Giles takes top spot in Pattaya Sports Club golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 16th Dec

Rayong Green Valley

Stableford

Rayong Green Valley for our usual Wednesday competition. The course is in great condition at the moment with fast greens and some wet patches here and there, mainly in front of the greens, but all in all a pleasure to play.







The day was fine and a little windy to keep the heat away. There was some talk of rain, maybe later in the day, but it didn’t affect our groups.

The scoring wasn’t too sharp with Selwyn Wegner taking second spot with 35 points.

Steve Giles took the top spot with 36 points.







Next week on the Wednesday we are playing a game at the Emerald golf club. It will be a two person rainbow scramble and there will be a blind draw at the club rooms prior to playing the game. It should be a fun day out – come along and enjoy the day, the course is in great condition.















