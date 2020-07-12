George ploughs through the wet at Pattana Golf Club

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, July 10

Pattana A+B

Stableford

At our previous visit to play the A+B nines at Pattana, many of the players remarked on the poor condition of some of the B course greens.

Reports before this came from a good golfer friend of ours, who had played the day before, suggested that they had not improved, but maybe gone down a bit more.





We started on the A course where we found this nine to be in excellent condition with beautiful fairways, typically very good greens and, at last, that rough had been cut back. We were making good time, as carts were allowed on the fairways, and then, as our group teed off on the ninth hole, the heavens opened and the lightning warning siren sounded, to have us heading for cover.

The break lasted just over an hour, then we went out to complete the ninth.

It was when we reached the B1 green that the report was seen to be accurate, in that it was quite pock-marked, although not unplayable. The same for all other greens on this nine with variations on the quantity and size of the marks.

Players were able to lift the ball away from areas they deemed not puttable, but otherwise the greens played okay. The fairways on this nine are very good, but the rough hasn’t yet been cut down.

We have since been informed that the B course will close on 17 August for renovations, with the C course re-opening. In the meantime, some repairs will be done.

The rain break had winners and losers as some players, who were scoring well, lost their mojo and slumped, while others relished the now wet course.

George Mueller was one of those and scored an even 17 and 18 for 35 points and the win.

Tommy Marshall slumped a little, with 19 front and 14 back, but 33 points was enough for second place.

Tom Herrington won a three-way countback for third by having a 19 point back nine in a total of 32 points.

Mike Firkin had 32 points but settled for fourth spot with a still very good back nine of 18 points.

Wednesday’s bolter, Tip Briney, came back to the field and was the only one with 32 points to miss out.



Winners at Pattana

1st Place – George Mueller (14) – 35 pts

2nd Place – Tommy Marshall (5) – 33 pts

3rd Place – Tom Herrington (18) – 32 pts c/back

4th Place – Mike Firkin (24) – 32 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Tony Brown – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Darren Beavers – 17 pts

Even with the problem greens and the rain, this is still a favourite course for our golfers, and the news gets better.

Pattana management have now made the special price of 1350 baht all-in available without having an after 11.30 am start. This will occur from July 15. Consequently, we have changed our tee time for July 29 to 10.00 am, a much nicer idea.

We also have a booking for Aug. 10 with a tee time of 9.52 am.





