George Mueller a clear winner in Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Wednesday, July 7

Pattaya Country Club

Stableford

Arriving at Pattaya Country Club this day resembled very much the way things were at our last visit a month ago.







There were at least three Pattaya golf societies booked in for around the 10 am time slot and there were many more bookings for the afternoon. A very busy golf course indeed.

The course was, as before, found to be in very nice condition and, even though there had been heavy overnight rain here, as well as in Pattaya, the course held up well. In fact, one player had been here two days before and had seen many areas turning brown. But now, it is green everywhere.







The greens on the first nine are in terrific condition, but there is some maintenance happening on the back nine greens which made putting a little more interesting. No doubt they will be at their peak next time because of that work.

At that previous visit a month ago, George Mueller scored 38 points and was beaten into second place on countback. No countback this time as he has cleared away from the rest with a haul of 40 points for a solid win.

Harking back to that same game, Paul Anderson scored 37 points and was beaten into third place on countback. He scored 37 points today and, again, was beaten into third place on countback.

Michael Flower is a member at the Siam Country Club, and sometimes comes to visit for a game with Links.







Michael scored 37 points and was the victor in that countback, to grab the second spot ahead of Paul.

Winners at Pattaya Country Club

1st Place – George Mueller (15) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Michael Flower (5) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – Paul Anderson (20) – 37 pts

Pattaya Country Club is currently offering a good price and presenting the course in very good condition, and it’s only a short trip to get there, so we are keeping it on our roster as a regular.



















