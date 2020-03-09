George Gamble farewell victory at Pattavia

Pattaya Sports Club Golf from SIAM Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday 3rd March Pattavia Stableford





This week a small turnout due to our away trip to Kanchanaburi.

On Tuesday 3rd March we went to Pattavia with only a 5-ball. It was a nice sunny and windy day. The course was in good condition, but very dry. That means we had a good roll.

It was the last golf day for George Gamble before returning back to UK. He confirmed his good form of the last weeks and won with 36 Stableford points. Second was Willem Lasonder with 32 Stableford points.

The near pins went to Willem Lasonder and Sam Gettinby.

Thursday 5th March Pattaya Country Club Stableford

On Thursday the 5th March we went to Pattaya Country Club. It was a nice cloudy day with a strong cool breeze. The course was in very good condition with a good roll on the fairways and hardly any dry brown spots. The greens were in good condition and fast.

It was the day for the Kanchanaburi players. Dave Smith jr. was the man of the day and won with 40 Stableford points. Second was John Feeney with 37 Stableford points and third Bob Edwards with 36 Stableford points.

The near pins went to Jonathan Pratt and Ty Anderson.

