French connection wins the day at Burapha

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday Dec 20

Burapha A and B

Stableford

Four groups played Friday at Burapha on the A and B loops in beautiful hot conditions at first, but the wind and clouds came out as we were on the 8th hole and it cooled down nicely from then on.

I must say the A loop wasn’t in its best condition as there were leaking sprinklers on most of the holes, so it was very muddy and the lies you got were awful in a lot of cases. The other loop was in great condition and it was impossible to get a bad lie anywhere.

The greens were just fantastic to putt on and in every case extremely fast.

The scoring was good but not spectacular with a count back on 36 points for second and third between Dave Bramley and Colm Lawlor with Colm having 21 points on the back nine to Dave’s 19 taking second in the count back. Coming in first place was one of the French connection, Jean Louis Goergens with a fine 37 points.

There were no twos recorded.

The Billabong Management and staff would like to wish all our patrons and friends a very Merry Xmas and a Prosperous New Year.