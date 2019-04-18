Fitz Club’s 6th squash tournament a smashing success

Fitz Club at the Royal Cliff Hotel in Pattaya recently hosted another thrilling squash tournament for the 6th time, bringing squash players and supportive fans together in an exciting 2-day event.

The tournament adopted the round-robin scoring system which allowed competitors the chance to play several matches against friendly opponents, making it an enjoyable weekend of fun and competitive games for all.

Jan Lorenzen, the Resident Manager of the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, presented prizes to the winner Kittipong Santilert and 1st runner-up Pisanupong Sontiya.