Finally, Peter Lacey another Green Jacket

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Wednesday, July 15

Bangpakong

Stableford

We suppose some golfers have their reasons why they sometimes shun Bangpakong Riverside golf course. Most often the excuse is that it is too far to travel. Might be worth checking the GPS sometime.







However, we are always presented with a course in beautiful condition, with nicely cut fairways, greens that never seem to change in looks or pace, and rough that doesn’t cause much trouble.

Add to this, we currently have the great price of 1650 baht all-in, with vouchers.

Peter Lacey has been waiting for another Green Jacket since December last year. Today he came out and made full use of the conditions, and his extra handicap shot, to score a terrific 39 points and grab the first spot, and of course, the Jacket.

Billy Buchanan reckoned he had lost form so badly that he needed some time off. He took only a week or so, but it worked out pretty well for him by scoring 38 points in taking second place.

Tip Briney, still playing well, and George Mueller both scored 35 points, but Tip had a better second nine to take the countback for the final podium place.

We could muster only 11 players today, so we had to leave the ‘near pins’ in the cupboard and have just the three placings.







Winners at Bangpakong

1st Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Billy Buchanan (14) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Tip Briney (27) – 35 pts c/back

Tip Briney had a good round then stepped into the shower and soaped himself all over (please don’t try to picture that). Turned on the tap to rinse off and zilch, nil water. After what seemed like 10 minutes, although possibly less than that, calling at the top of his lungs for someone to bring water, an attendant came with a bucket of water for Tip to finish his shower. That’s his good excuse for keeping his mates waiting.

Oh!, for those who want know, Joy’s meal today was Massaman Chicken.











