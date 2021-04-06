Emery wins at Phoenix on rainy Pattaya day

PSC golf from Billabong

Monday, 5th April

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold on a rainy day – it rained on us from the 4th hole until the last with a brief respite in the middle. It was a bedraggled bunch of golfers in the car park later in the day with everything as wet as it was.







The course itself was in great condition and the greens were really fast. The scoring was mostly good, but also really bad with one golfer only managing to score 18 points total. He was only just beaten by two others with 21 points and 22 points. Some of the older members that can’t hit the ball very far do not get any help when there is no run at all.



Taking 3rd spot today was Barry Lewis with 35 points. Danny Margetts took 2nd with 36 points and Roger Emery took the top spot with 38 points, champion golfers all of them.













