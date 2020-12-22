El Presidente Tim Knight shows everyone a clean set of heels

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, December 21

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Just a small group at Phoenix Gold Monday, and what a fresh morning it was. For the first four holes, it was hit the ball then walk briskly to it to play your next shot. We must be getting soft as it was only 17 degrees and everyone was rugged up to the eyeballs. To be fair, it did warm up a bit for the second nine.







The course was in fantastic condition, as it usually is, and the greens were something else again to putt on, brilliant to be sure.

Once again El Presidente Tim Knight showed everyone a clean set of heels as he literally took the course apart. He even parred the last hole, which he hasn’t done before, to score 39 points and take the winner’s prize. He didn’t have a twatty either, which he normally does. A jolly good day out and that’s two in a row mate. Keep up the good work.















