Dust flies at Off-Road Trophy 2019

Apidech Chupradith’s highly-modified truck took first place in the Open Unlimited division of the final race of the Off-Road Trophy 2019 series in Pattaya.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai handed out trophies to the top finishers in the four brackets of the off-road stunt driving competition at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium in Jomtien Beach Nov. 27.

Pakphum Nittayapalin and Thanatchai Muli finished second and third, respectively, behind Apidech in the Open Unlimited race, the most-competitive of the four divisions.

Thongchai Klinked took the checkered flag in the Light Core stock-truck category, finishing ahead of Isared Rengsub and Sasapong Maneein.

In the Open bracket, where some modification is allowed, Kunakorn Jaieu placed first, followed by Wuthichai Piyotewa and Kitpipat Panarath.

The Super Open, using vehicles with more extreme modifications, was won by Apidech Chupradith with Boonrak Pongayukul and Sirawit Muli finishing second and third, respectively.