Growling Swan Golf events will be cancelled as of Thursday 19 March 2020. Golf events will recommence on 2 April 2020 at Eastern Star Golf Course. For further information call: Alex Field 065 541 5817 or Shane Young 086 836 7539
Home What's On in Pattaya & East Thailand Sports During the COVID-19 crises the following Sports Events are CANCELLED
Latest Stories
Hotels in Thailand pay 3% less on water, electricity bills to ease COVID-19 impacts...
BANGKOK - The COVID-19 pandemic has already had various impacts on society and the economy. Now, the Cabinet has approved a measure to reduce...
Stonefish stuns the deVine Club members
The Royal Cliff’s Wine Dinner for February featured Australian wines and the Stonefish label (written with a quirk as SToNeFIsH by Peter (Stonefish) Papanikitas)....
During the COVID-19 crises the following Sports Events are CANCELLED
Growling Swan Golf events will be cancelled as of Thursday 19 March 2020. Golf events will recommence on 2 April 2020 at Eastern Star...
Da Endorphine visits Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya
Well-known Thai singer Da Endorphine, Thanida Tumvimol (Centre) was warmly welcomed by Ramneek Singh Lamba (left), Executive Assistant Manager-Food & Beverage together with Tiwaporn...
Changing Latitudes
If you wander through the wine section of a typical supermarket you might get the impression that wine comes from all over the world....