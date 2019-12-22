Double tops for Ronnie

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf

Thursday 19th December 2019 Bangpakong

Thursday the Cafe Kronborg golfers went to Bangpakong Riverside course, although one of our group thought, before joining us, he would go to the other Bangpakong Golf Course.

The prestigious Riverside course is a good test of golf but the 17th and 18th with their excessive bunkering can damage your score as our lowest handicap golfer found to his cost and that resulted in him losing on countback. These two holes can be plus plus – just like the prices in the restaurant.

Some sand traps on other holes are difficult to distinguish between a waste area and a bunker, and in the absence of any guidance from the score card – and not wanting to do a Dustin Johnson – we thought it wise not to ground our clubs.

The A Flight was won by Brian Gabe on countback after the unfortunate Petur Petursso lost his ball on the 17th.

In the B Flight Christmas came early for Ronnie Ratte with his second win this week.

We welcomed Petur Petursson from Iceland and our friends Tiziano Dal Pastel, Colm O’Donovan and Andre Van Dyk – hope to see you all again soon.

We bid farewell to Svend Gaarde who will no doubt return next winter with even more sophisticated hearing aids.

A Flight (0-20)

1st Brian Gabe (19) 39 points

2nd Petur Petursson (6) 39 points

3rd Andre Van Dyk (13) 36 points

B Flight (21+)

1st Ronnie Ratte (21) 35 points

2nd Peter Hammond (31) 34 points

3rd Karen Brown (27) 32 points

Nearest the pin on 13th Andre Van Dyk

Longest first putts – 9th Colm O’Donovan, and 18th – what course should I be on? – Kenneth Madsen