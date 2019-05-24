Deverdene posts best of the week

PSC Golf from The Billabong Bar

Monday, May 13, Phoenix Gold – Stableford

We were playing the Mountain and Ocean loops at Phoenix Gold on this day and the difference in scoring from front 9 to back 9 was remarkable, although the course in general was in great condition through all eighteen holes.

Kiwi Bill missed a couple of putts coming home so he could only manage third place with 37 points. Alan Beck retuned one point more with 38 to finish second but Miss May took the day’s honours with a fine score of 39 points.

There were three 2s, coming from Bill Marsden, Thiery Temime and Miss May.

Wednesday, May 15, Green Valley – Stableford

Changes are taking place at the Green Valley complex and the St. Andrews course will be closed until November, perhaps for major renovations. In an effort to encourage non-members to play the Green Valley course, the green fees on Tuesdays and Wednesdays have been reduced to 800 baht. The course is showing some signs of recovery after some recent rain but more is required for the course to revert to previous standards.

The ladies today were unusually quiet in their performances for the winner, Miss Yen (H/cap 20), won the day with only 33 points, possibly, the lowest winning total in memory. She had a steady outward nine but stumbled coming home with only 15 points but still good enough to take the plaudits. Miss Porn (21) was a close second on 32 points, recording only 2 points on four of the holes with Miss May (10), uncharacteristically, having only 1 point on seven holes.

The men, for once, outscored the ladies with Bill Marsden (16) playing very steadily throughout and his 19 points on each half relegated Jeff North (10) to second place on countback. Selwyn Wegner (15) was surprised to occupy third place with 35 points with a much improved performance on the back nine and 19 points.

Auke Engelkes had the only ‘2’ of the day.

Friday, May 17, Burapha – Stableford

A small field today and with the rain the course endured overnight no carts were allowed off the cart paths so ‘lift clean and place’ was the order of the day. The bunkers were something else again, most were full of water and almost unplayable. The course was in great condition apart from that though.

The scoring was very good with a countback for the minor places between Luke Eddy and Glenn Smith, both on 39 points. Luke had to settle for third place and said it was the first podium spot with the Billabong in 6 years. Glenn took second spot with a superior back-nine to Luke’s but the day belonged to Larry Deverdene who claimed the win with 40 points.

There was only one 2, from Nipper Truscott.