Davies strong at Pleasant Valley

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, Sept. 17, Pleasant Valley – Stableford

After the rain then night before, we found a wet course at Pleasant Valley but still in reasonable condition. The weather was cloudy and humid, not deal circumstances but we enjoyed our game nonetheless.

Paul Davies, refreshed after a short holiday, played a solid game and was not put off by the wet conditions. He won the day with 35 stableford points, ahead of Stan Rees in second with 33 and John Feeney third on 32. The near pins went to Stan Rees and Jonathan Pratt.

On Thursday we had no competition with our group as our players were participating in the PSC tournament at Eastern Star to say farewell to the departing Dave Richardson. It was a well organized tournament, but ended in a heavy shower. John Feeney and Stan Rees came third, beating Jonathan Pratt and Stuart Banks.