Davies delivers at Pleasant Valley

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, April 16, Pleasant Valley – Stableford

Many of our group left the city for Songkran or went back to their home country but the diehards stayed and played golf. On Tuesday we went to Pleasant Valley with 2 groups and found the course in reasonable condition, with as always too many wet spots in the fairways. It was warm sunny day and we enjoyed the game.

Paul Davies produced 39 stableford points to take the win ahead of Dave Smith in second on 37. The near pins went to Paddy Devereux, Mike James and Dave Smith.

Thursday, April 18, Treasure Hill – Stableford

Treasure Hill was our venue on Thursday and the course was in very good condition with nice fairways and perfect tee-boxes. This is always a challenging layout with all the trees on the fairways and the severity of the test was evident in the scores.

We started with warm sunny weather but in the afternoon it changed as dark clouds came up and we finished just in time before a heavy shower.

Dave Smith was the most consistent and player today and won with 33 points. In second was Stan Rees with 32 points, beating Ty Anderson on countback.

Only 1 near pin was claimed today, by Stan Rees.