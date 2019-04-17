Davies continues winning ways

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, April 9, Pattavia – Stableford

On Tuesday we went to Pattavia with 3 groups and found the course in very good condition with nice fairways. We had warm sunny weather with a nice breeze.

Paul Davies was the man today and played very consistently to win again with 40 stableford points. Paddy Devereux followed with 37 points and Willem Lasonder was third with 35.

The near pins went to Neil Harvey, Sam Gettinby and Dave Smith.

Thursday, April 11, Eastern Star – Stableford

Eastern Star was our venue on Thursday and we went there with 4 groups. The course was in very good condition and a pleasure to play.

Today it was Stan Rees who played a solid round and he won with 38 points. Jonathan Pratt followed in second on 36 points and taking third was Sam Gettinby with 35.

The near pins were claimed by Stan Rees and Jonathan Pratt.