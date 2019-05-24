Cox performs about-face at Pleasant Valley

PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys

Monday, May 13, Pleasant Valley – Stableford

1st Geoff Cox (17) 39pts

2nd Jimmy Carr (17) 35pts

3rd Geoff Parker (16) 33pts

With weekend rain and Pleasant Valley being one of the poorer draining courses we thought ‘pick, clean, and place’ may be required but not so, the course was in fine condition. The greens, however, even though they were firm were also very slow as they had not been mowed in a few days.

A mistake can sometimes have a very good outcome, Geoff Cox turned up to play Navy Course forgetting our roster had been switched around (had he known it was pleasant Valley he would not have played). As it turned out it was a blessing in disguise as he won first place with thirty-nine points on a course he previously didn’t like but now has changed his mind. On a well spaced out leader board, Jimmy Carr took second with thirty-five points and Geoff Parker third on thirty-three.

Near pins went to Stuart Brown, Jimmy Carr and two to Gerry Cooney. On the seventeenth, Gerry pulled his drive left heading for the water, his ball hit a tree branch and ricochetted back onto the green for his second near pin, how lucky can you get ?.

Wednesday, May 15, Green Valley – Stableford

1st Stuart Brown (9) 35pts

2nd Jimmy Carr (17) 32pts

3rd Geoff Parker (16) 32pts

We had mild overcast conditions for a rare visit to Green Valley. The course had been suffering from lack of rain and extreme temperatures in recent weeks with the fairways in particular very brown and bare in places, however, over the last few days rain returned and the course was transformed remarkably back to more like what we expect at this venue. Even during our round, we had a brief rain delay of about ten minutes, not enough to require a visit to a drinks station but soaking welcome rain just the same.

Local knowledge was an asset for today’s winner Stuart Brown who took first place with thirty-five points. Second place went to Jimmy Carr who edged out Geoff Parker on countback. Golf is a game that can mess with your head and inflict serious pain as was the case today for Tony Robbins who had possibly his worst game ever with a total of nine wipes.

Near pins went to Jimmy Carr, Gerry Cooney, and Stuart Brown.

Friday, May 17, Treasure Hill – Stableford

1st Ross Schiffte (18) 35pts

2nd Tony Robbins (19) 29pts

3rd Peter Allen (28) 27pts

We rounded out the week’s golf with a visit to the always difficult Treasure Hill course, which was in good condition as always and the weather was nice so no excuses other than the difficulty of the layout.

Today the course was the winner with all but Ross Schiffte failing to register a decent score, Ross took first place with thirty-five points. A bit of a recovery for Tony Robbins, albeit a small one, as he took second place with twenty-nine points and third went to Peter Allen with a lowly twenty-seven.

Remarkably only one near pin was claimed, that going to Tony Robbins.