Cox at the double

PSC Golf from the Bunker Boys

Monday, June 9, Pattana C & A – Stableford

1st Geoff Cox (17) 35pts

2nd Sean Murphy (19) 31pts

3rd Craig Dow (6) 31pts

The Bunker Boys were pleased to welcome back Blair (Skinny) Newton and Mike Lloyd to the ranks for our first game of the week. We were also joined by a couple of Aussies to swell the ranks.

Pattana was the venue for today’s round, a course that is not difficult to find but our first group of Gerry, Skinny, and Geoff Cox managed to turn the trip into something of an adventure. Within about two hundred meters from the club and with the junction ahead chocked with traffic, Gerry decided to follow the car ahead making a right turn into a minor road thinking it was Jimmy Carr and he knew a shortcut around the traffic snarl. Eventually, they realised it was not Jimmy but a local on his way to work. By now totally lost and with no access to navigational aid, they ended up near Amata City and had to come all the way back. By the time they reached the first tee the first group was on the eighth hole.

The course was damp underfoot so ‘pick, clean, and place’ was implemented. For at least the first nine holes the wind was strong which challenged many and made scoring difficult. Rain threatened several times but didn’t eventuate.

Despite the travails of his journey to the course, Geoff Cox seemed unaffected and top scored with thirty-five points. Continuing on his good form Sean Murphy came second with thirty-one edging out Craig Dow on the same number. Near pins went to Craig, Jimmy, Mike Lloyd, and Michael Brett.

Wednesday, June 12, Green Valley – Stableford

1st Geoff Cox (17) 39pts

2nd Peter Botswell (24) 38pts

3rd Stuart Brown (9) 34pts

4th Gerry Cooney (21) 33pts

Reasonably priced green fees and a good course lured our biggest low season field of seventeen to Green Valley today. In addition to our regular stableford round, we also had an international team competition between the Bunker Boys and a troupe of visiting Aussies. I’m pleased to report that the Bunker Boys prevailed by a margin of twenty points. Two free beers each from the Aussies never tasted so good.

The course was in reasonable condition, but the greens were substandard and haven’t recovered yet from a roasting they got recently in a particularly hot spell of weather and also from routine course maintenance, (coring and sanding)

In the main competition, Geoff Cox enjoying a golden run, took first place for the second game in a row with a score of thirty-nine points and Peter Botswell for the Aussies took second place one point adrift. Local knowledge served Stuart Brown well as he took third with thirty-four points while Gerry Cooney took fourth. Near pins went to Mike Lloyd (again), Geoff Cox, Robby Watts, and Scott Cope.

Friday, June 14, Khao Kheow A & C – Stableford

1st Phil Moore (16) 39pts

2nd Gerry Cooney (21) 37pts

3rd Mike Lloyd (18) 35pts

A good field of fourteen was on hand for the end of week game at Khao Kheow where we were allocated A & C nines. The course was in good condition and the weather fine so ideal conditions for golf. Despite being low season the course was particularly busy with two other societies playing, nevertheless, we were never held up and completed the round in a good time of about three and a half hours.

Having honed his game to local conditions elsewhere Phil Moore did a smash and grab taking first place with thirty-nine points. His closest challenger Gerry Cooney was cruising with thirty-seven coming to the eighteenth but threw out an anchor and wiped the hole to remain in second place. Mike Lloyd, not content to get a near pin each time he played, decided to get in the winner’s circle today and took third place with thirty-five points to add to his third near pin of the week. Craig Dow took another near pin and Robby Watts got two.