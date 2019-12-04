Countback wins it for Terry

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, Dec. 2 Khao Kheow C+A Stableford

A nice easy day, at least for the organisers, with ‘only’ twenty seven players, down from the past few games. It was an easy check-in too, at Khao Kheow, at our green fee price of 1050 baht, plus an early start when the starter allowed us to send the first group off twenty minutes before our scheduled tee time.

The course is still in very good condition although, with no recent rain, parts of the fairways and lots of rough are showing some tinges of brown. The tee box renovations are coming along and some are now being used.

There was a stiff breeze blowing for about three quarters of the round before dropping away later on.

It was a close decision to have one flight or two, but we went with one flight of five places. Although the course is in good condition and has plenty of run and quick greens, the scores were on the low side, with no player beating handicap.

Since returning to Pattaya, Nigel Harrison has been in the mix most games and today it was the fourth spot with 33 points, losing a countback to Olivia Tahan in his first game back.

A clear third place went to Maurice Roberts on a solid 34 points, and then another countback to separate first and second. Terry Dreier just managed to pip George Mueller to take first place and the Green Jacket, both scoring 35 points.

Near pins: Damon Lawrenson (C3), Steve Moxey (C8), Olivia Tahan (A3), Alan Humphries (A5).

Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Terry Dreier (16) – 35 pts c/back

2nd Place – George Mueller (16) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Maurice Roberts (14) – 34 pts

4th Place – Olivia Tahan (14) – 33 pts c/back

5th Place – Nigel Harrison (22) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine C (non-winners) Richie McIntosh 17 pts

Best Back Nine A (non-winners) Colm Lawlor 18 pts

Another player just returned from the U.K was John O’Neil who scored his first prize this trip, the wig. Better things to come.

Jim Ferris shot the lowest score on a nine and posed for the photo wearing the silly hat.

A nice early return to Links, a quick presentation, and it was everyone off to where they needed to go.

We will be back to Khao Kheow in about two weeks.