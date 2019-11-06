Copeland Supreme at Pattavia

Pattaya Links Golf Society

Mon, Nov. 4 Pattavia Stableford

Pattavia in high season can be a fascinating golf challenge and the Pattaya Links Golf Society picked up the gauntlet on Monday, 4th November, when eight groups took to the course to play a Stableford competition in two flights, cut at seventeen and under.

The course was in good condition with well grassed fairways allowing run, bunkers compact and well maintained, and greens which were measured at 10.3 on the “stimp”. However every golfer knows that downhill putts there can be almost unplayably quick.

With only scattered clouds and a light breeze in evidence the golfers teed off on time. The last twenty PLGS winning scores at Pattavia have all been sub-par and today was no exception.

In the second flight fourth place went to a rejuvenated Barry Horman with 33 points, Mike Tottenham, also returning to form in third place with 34 points. Runner-up was John Evans, continuing a good run of form. The flight winner was Irish golfer Matt Cronin with an excellent 38 points.

In the top flight scores fared better with Petur Petursson losing a countback for third with 36 points, the Icelander blowing hot with the day’s best gross of 79.

Third place was thus taken by Kevin McEntee with 36 points. Another Irish golfer, Derek Phillips, came back to form with 39 points and he would have been disappointed not to take the Green Jacket as Bill Copeland played the sort of round he is capable of, with long and accurate drives and a quality short game giving him 41 points for a splendid win.

Near-pins were won by Barry Horman (B flight) (4), Livio Marrone (A flight) (7), John Evans (B flight) (13) and Andrew Purdie (A flight) (17).

Consolation best nine awards went to Charles Miller (front nine, 22 points) and Sonny Andrews (back nine, 20 points).

A Flight (0-17)

1st Place – Bill Copeland (13) -41 pts

2nd Place – Derek Phillips (17) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Kevin McEntee (9) – 36 pts c/back

4th Place – Petur Petursson (7) – 36 pts

B Flight (18+)

1st Place – Matt Cronin (19) – 38 pts

2nd Place – John Evans (25) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Mike Tottenham (19) – 34 pts

4th Place – Barry Horman (25) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Charles Miller – 22 pts.

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Sonny Andrews – 20 pts.

Tony Browne’s uncharacteristic low score was rewarded with the “wig’ whilst Ron Matthews took the “silly hat” for dallying too long over some pre-round refreshment and missed his tee time thus causing the starter some angst.

On a lighter note it was good to see two regulars continue their recovery from surgery and take their place on the start sheet again. “Butch” Arataki and the “Abscess Kid” enjoyed the excitement of being back and they did not lose sight of the society’s rule to call a group through when ground was lost on the course. Many able-bodied golfers could take note, having seen how easy it is to make the day better for all golfers.