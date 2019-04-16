Cooper at the double

PSC Golf from the Tropical Golf Group

Tuesday, April 9, Bangpakong – Stableford

A-Flight (0-14)

1st Bill Steimann 41pts

2nd Steve Trulove 37pts

3rd John Davis 32pts

B-Flight (15-22)

1st David Bailey 35pts

2nd Paul Weatherley 35pts

3rd Kae Dayton 33pts

C-Flight (23+)

1st Dave Cooper 40pts

2nd Frank Xin 38pts

3rd Gorden Clegg 36pts

Twenty-three Tropical Golfers took the trip to the well manicured Bangpakong course, which was in its usual very good condition. It was a warm day with not enough wind, but the great fairways and open course makes for good scoring chances, and many took advantage.

The high score of the day went to Bill Steimann with an impressive 41 points while Dave Cooper nearly matched him.

Consolation best nines went to Bob Britton, Andre Van Dyk, Henry Wong

Thursday, April 11, Greenwood – Stableford

A-Flight (0-17)

1st Steve Trulove 33pts

2nd Andre Van Dyk 33pts

3rd PAul Weatherley 33pts

4th Gerd Reidler 32pts

B-Flight (18+)

1st Dave Cooper 44pts

2nd Don Carmody 43pts

3rd Barry Elphick 41pts

4th Roy Dayton 37pts

In our last outing before the Songkran break, the golfers paid a visit to Greenwood and twenty intrepid souls showed up for the challenge. Despite the heat, most were planning to walk based on a confusing memo issued by Greenwood that most interpreted to mean only caddies can drive carts – yet the golfer is still responsible for any damage! When we got to the course we were greeted with a better worded notice that only the driver is responsible, and carts were on special for 200 baht. At that price and the heat, even hard core walkers were riding along.

Assigned the B+C nines we were off right on time. The course was in its usually very good condition, with the better nod to the “B” side as “C” is weedy in spots.

Experimenting with a two-tee format, the A-Flight went off the yellow tees, while the B-Flight went off the whites, and the results were quite noticeable.

Dave Cooper again won his flight with the high score of the day, and big hitting Steve Trulove took A-Flight honors. Poor Paul Weatherley went from outright winner to third on countback by hitting the wrong ball on the 17th fairway. Moral of the story – don’t always take the caddie’s word for it!