Consistency works for Cooper in Hua Hin

The Jomtien Golf Society

Monday, May 13, Palm Hills – Stableford

Our annual trip to Hua Hin saw a four-day competition with three divisions out each round.

Rick Assi recorded the best score of the opening day’s play, winning division 3 with a fine 42 points while Tom Novak beat Gil Phillips and Mark Armstrong on a 19/18/13 countback for second after they all posted 35 points.

A score of 38 was enough to win division 2 for John Carlin ahead of Bill Kana in second on 37, Hal Hart third on 35 and Terry Tucker fourth with 34.

Gareth Piccinin topped division 1 with an even-par 36 points and an 18/16/15 back-nine countback placed Marc Brunner in second ,Mark Cooper third and Pete Sumner fourth after they all scored 35 points.

Near pins went to (Div 1) John Pegram, Gareth Piccinin and Pete Skinner (2), and (Div 2) Rick Assi, John Carlin, Don Head and Andy Oz.

Marc Brunner birdied the 11th hole and Martin Grimoldby and Gareth Piccinin the 15th to split the division one 2s pot while in division 2 there was only one winner, John Carlin who also had a birdie on the 15th.

Thursday, May 16, Black Mountain – Stableford

We had a washout on Tuesday at Majestic Creek but we were luckier with the weather at Black Mountain on Thursday where we were allocated the C and A nines, playing off the 65 tees.

A fine round of 42 points was the best score of the day, coming from Steve Harris to win division 2. Bruce Gardner was second two points behind Steve, Dave Lehane placed third on 35 and John Carlin was fourth with 33.

In division 3 Glyn Evans topped the podium with 40 points, Tom Novak was second on 38 and then there were three 36’s fighting for the minor places. A 19/16/13 countback put Andy Oz in third and Lars Strom fourth, with Gil Phillips just missing out.

Three 37’s rested at the top of division 1 and a 19/18/18 countback decided that Martin Grimoldby was the winner ahead of Nik Evans in second and Mark Cooper third. Tim Hake completed the podium in fourth after beating Pete Skinner on another countback, both scoring 35 points overall.

Near pins were claimed by (Div 1) Marc Brunner, Nik Evans, John Pegram and Pete Skinner, and (Div 2) Mark Armstrong, Don Head and Andy Oz.

Martin Grimoldby eagled the first on the west course (a par-4) after driving the green and Steve Harris birdied North 2 in division 2 for the only 2s on the day.

Friday, May 17, Springfield – Stableford

The final round of the week was at Springfield Golf Course, playing the A and C nines off the white tees. It was a tough test of golf and there were many remarks after the round that this course was very enjoyable.

Bill Kana recorded the best score of the day, winning division 2 with 35 points. We then had three 29’s and a 18/12/10 back-nine countback placed Don Head in second, Hal Hart third and Terry Tucker fourth.

Martin Grimoldby won division 1 with 34 points, Tim Hake was second one point behind and with three 32’s fighting for the next two places, Mark Cooper took third and Pete Sumner fourth after Nik Evans lost out in the countback.

The best score in division 3 was the 33 points returned by Rick Assi, him being one ahead of Steve Harris in second on 32 and Glyn Evans beat Tom Novak on a 17/16 countback for third after they both came in with 29 points.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Steve Godfrey, Gareth Piccinin and Pete Sumner (2) and (Div 2) Rick Assi, Bruce Gardner, Tom Novak and Markku Tynell.

Rick Assi birdied A6 and Tom Novak C4 for the only 2s of the day.

The overall winner of the week was Mark Cooper with 104 points, beating Steve Harris on a countback decision while in third place was Martin Grimoldby on 103 points, edging Rick Assi on another countback.