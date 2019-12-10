Colm Mullen Aces Crystal Bay par 3 A8

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan, played out of Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Colm Mullen takes it all, knocks off the hole in one jackpot, “and to be sure, to be sure,” he wins the round

Thursday, December 5 Crystal Bay G.C Stableford

Eleven golfers signed up Thursday to play today Crystal Bay, just another day or so it seemed. It definitely turned out to be a different day for one golfer in particular, Colm Mullen.

Crystal have made some improvements to the course and they did not charge holiday pricing for Thursday’s outing. The course was in good nick although a little dry in places.

With the number we had, we played C & A from the white tees. Only the one division with three placings and all novelties up for grabs.

Today was all about the luck of The Irish. Colm Mullen, a regular at Growling Swan Golf, did what we are all trying to do and that is of course score an Ace. Thursday on the last par 3 to play, A8 saw Colm achieve the ace and with the hole in one bonus at B6500 it was certainly worth doing. Colm’s bell ringing back at the bar would have put Quasimodo to shame. On behalf of all that were in the bar mate thanks for the drinks!

Not surprising, Colm Mullen came home with the best score of the day. His 36 points got him home clear of the pack. Second was Colm Lawlor with a bottleneck for third place. Winning the countback and gaining third place was Buffalo Bill Steinman with Colin Stielow & Mashi Kaneta missing places.

Winners from Crystal Bay GC

1st Colm Mullen (25) 36 pts.

2nd Colm Lawlor (14) 33 pts.

3rd Bill Steinmann (10) 32 pts.

Near pins: C4 Keith Buchanan, C7 No One, A5 Keith Buchanan, and A8 Colm Mullen – hole in one.

Long first putt: C9 Colm Lawlor and A9 Glenn Smith

Glenn Smith takes it by a point

Monday, December 2nd Emerald GC Stableford

Twelve golfers signed up Monday to play Emerald GC, priced a little better than it normally is for this time of year, which afforded us the opportunity to have a lash.

The course was in reasonable nick, they always seem to be better water managers than other courses or maybe it rains more often in that part of the world. Anyway, it will be interesting to see what they do price wise next month.

Glenn Smith was the stand out golfer for the day, finishing with 37 points putting him one shot clear of his next three opponents who were causing a bottle neck at the top of the leader board. Second and third place had to be sorted with three golfers returning the same score. So off to the countback to settle the places.

Coming in second was Gary Williams; having a purple patch as far as his golf goes. Third home was Bill Steinmann leaving 4th place going to JC Lhoste.

I asked Gary Williams what he attributes to his new found form and he told me that a recent hip & knee replacement had contributed. I have already been on the phone to Pattaya Bangkok Hospital and have asked for a quote to do both on both sides of the body. If it works for Gary and I get both sides done I could be on the seniors tour next year!

Twelve golfers allowed us to play only the one division with three places and all novelties up for grabs.

Winners from Emerald GC

1st Glenn Smith (24) 37 pts.

2nd Gary Williams (29) 36 pts.

3rd Bill Steinmann (10) 36 pts.

And an unlucky JC Lhoste also with 36 points!

Near pins: 5 Glenn Smith, 7 Denis Steel, 13 No Takers, and 15 Denis Steele.

Long first putt: 9 Alex Field and 18 Roger Ellis.