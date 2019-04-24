Cliff finds winning touch in Khao Yai

The Jomtien Golf Society

Jomtien Golf’s annual escape from the Songkran festival saw the golfers a trip to Khao Yai for the week, playing three courses with an individual stableford competition for two divisions each day and an overall winner over the course of the week.

Monday, April 15, Khao Yai G.C. – Stableford

There were 25 golfers out today in two divisions, which included awards for nearest the pins and a 2s competition. This is a popular course and in good condition with some stunning scenery on offer throughout the round.

Locally based lad Tim Hake came in with the best score of the day, winning division 1 with 42 points. Don Head was second on 39 points, Dennis Scougall took third with 38 and in fourth place with a 18/16 back nine countback was Paul Hubbard, just edging out Alan Hanlon after they both scored 35s.

In division 2 there were four scores of 37 points in a countback order of 22/21/18/16, Colin James was adjudged to be the winner, Glyn Evans placed second, Kari Aarnio was third and Steve Cliff fourth.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Tim Hake, Alan Hanlon and Dennis Scougall (2), and (Div 2) Kari Aarnio (2), Glyn Evans and Hal Hart.

In the 2s competitions, Tim Hake birdied the 11th in the top flight and in division 2 Kari Aarnio the 4th.

As always, Tim and Uan hosted a quality BBQ back at their house for the 25 golfers and nine partners.

Wednesday, April 17, Rancho Charnvee – Stableford

We were playing off the white tees today at 6559 yards and Steve Cliff (H/cap 23) recorded his best ever score in Thailand, winning division 2 with 44 points. Hal Hart was second behind Steve on 37 and the Aussie chef Mark Armstrong took third with 34. A 10/9 back-six countback saw Glyn Evans take the final podium spot, beating Markku Tynell after they both scored 33 points.

Paul Young topped division 1 with 39 points while Monday’s winner Tim Hake came in second today on 36. Paul Hubbard was third with 34 points and Dennis Scougall claimed fourth after beating Bill Kana on a 14/13 back-nine countback, both with 32 overall.

Near pins were claimed by (Div 1) Russell Gilroy, Paul Hubbard, Bill Kana and Paul Young, and (Div 2) Steve Cliff, Glyn Evans, Hal Hart and Colin James.

Paul Hubbard birdied the 17th to claim the only 2 of the day.

Friday, April 19, Panorama G.C. – Stableford

Quite a few players regarded this as the best course of the week, and with some tough holes out there we decided to play off the blue tees at 6197 yards.

The top score of the day was a meager 32 points, with Glyn Evans beating Kari Aarnio on a 19/18 back-nine countback for first place in the second division. After a three shot handicap reduction, Steve Cliff came in third on 31 and Chris Ross was fourth with 30 points.

Bob Comartin produced his best round of the week (albeit only 31 points) to wins division 1 ahead of Darryl Burkett in second on 30. Tim Hake finished third after beating Paul Young on a 16/11 countback, both with 29 points on their cards in total.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Darryl Burkett (2), Tim Hake and Bill Kana, and (Div 2) Steve Cliff (2), Gil Phillips and Markku Tynell.

There was only one 2 today, and it came from Bill Kana in division 1 on the 2nd.

Steve Cliff with 112 points overall won the three-day competition, Tim Hake took second on 107, Glyn Evans was third with 102 and Kari Aarnio and Paul Young came 4th and 5th with 101 points each.