Clarke posts best of the week

The Jomtien Golf Society

Monday, June 17, Bangpra – Stableford

The best score of the day at Bangpra came from Frank Grainger who topped the podium with 33 points. Tim Hake came in second one point behind Frank and John Carlin finished third with 31.

Roger Awad and Tim Hake got near pin awards in division 1 and only John Carlin did likewise in division 2. There were no 2s today.

Wednesday, June 19,

Burapha – Stableford

We played the A and B nines off the white tees today and Douglas Clarke (with 22 points on the back nine) recorded the highest score to win division 2 with 40 points overall. John Doyle was second on 37 and Bill Kana came in third with 36. Bruce Gardner finished fourth after beating Ken Miller on an 18/17 back nine countback, both locked on 34 points after 18 holes.

An amazing four scores of 36 came in for division 1 players and a countback placed Paul Young is first place, Chris Slota second, John Carlin third and Roger Awad fourth.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Tim Hake, Chris Slots, Ian Speirs and Paul Young, and (Div 2) Alan Bissell and Bruce Gardner (x2).

Tim Hake and Chris Slota recorded the only 2s of the day.

Friday, June 21,

Eastern Star – Stableford

There was only one score above 36 points today and it came from Ron Lavett to win division 2 with a 38 on his card. John Carlin was second on 34 points and Frank Kelly came in third with 33.

Les Smith topped division 1 with 33 points, Marty Rock was second on 31 and Paul Young took third place with 30.

Near pins were claimed by (Div 1) Les Smith (x2) and (Div 2) Bruce Gardner, Frank Kelly and Tony Thorne.

There were no 2s in either division so a rollover to next week.