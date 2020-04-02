Chris Kays Memorial Rugby Tournament 2020 postponed

It is with regret that the Pattaya Panthers RFC are announcing the postponement of the Chris Kays Memorial Rugby Tournament 2020, in line with the directives from our controlling unions and the Thai Government.

Regarding the gathering of a large number of people and the increasing restrictions that are being placed on travel, we feel that the postponement is the only solution. I know that many people have already made plans to attend our event and some have already purchased tickets and made hotel reservations. We apologise unreservedly to those of you that have been inconvenienced and if the Panthers can help you in anyway with refunds or rescheduling of reservations please do let us know!







We will be following the outcome of the current problems and hopefully there will be a rapid solution. At the moment we are hoping to reschedule the tournament for later in the year and hope that we can feature it as part of the thanksgiving for the resolution of the current crisis.

Obviously there is no clear indication of when it may be possible to stage the *Twentieth Chris Kays* but rest assured that we will be back and we will endeavour to make it the best tournament yet.

We wish all of our friends and supporters a full and healthy return to normalcy and look forward to seeing you in Pattaya in the near future.

With best regards,

Jim Howard

Chairman

Pattaya Panthers RFC











