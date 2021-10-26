Chee Chan Golf Resort to offer season’s greeting promotions from Nov to Dec 2021 with strictly preventive measures

Pattaya, 26 October 2021 – Chee Chan Golf Resort will offer season’s greeting celebration promotions from 1 November to 31 December 2021 with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The vast choice of offerings for the 18-hole round extends from the Weekdays Promotion at 2,000 baht green fee to the Weekday Twilight after 2.30 p.m. at 1,400 baht. The discounted green fee for Weekends and Public Holidays is 3,000 baht. Golfers whose tee time is after 11.40 a.m. on Sunday are entitled to a 2,500 baht green fee. The given prices exclude golf cart and caddy fees of 1,200 baht.







Chee Chan Golf Resort also offers a 9-hole-round with the following special promotions: The green fee is 1,200 baht on weekdays, whereas a 1,500 baht green fee is for weekends and public holidays. These two promotions exclude golf cart and caddy fees of 650 baht.



Passakorn Roddej, General Manager of Chee Chan Golf Resort stated, “After the reopening of the golf course, we have received positive feedback from the golfers. We prioritize the health and safety of our golfers and guests, following all government and Ministry of Public Health recommendations. Aside from that, all of our caddies have been completely vaccinated. In addition, the View Restaurant is open to the public adhering to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s policies. Again, this is to make certain that everyone on our premises is healthy and safe.”







Despite the fact that the Covid-19 outbreak has subsided, Chee Chan Golf Resort continues to follow preventive measures in its operations. The preventive procedures begin with a temperature check before entering the clubhouse, visitor information recording, wearing a mask or face shield, adjusting the tee time gap between groups to be 20 minutes, and practicing social distancing between golfers and caddies with a golf cart partition.





For booking and enquiries, please call + 66 (0) 38-196-555, (0) 83-148-5555, (0) 65-869-9780 or email at [email protected] For more information about Chee Chan Golf Resort, please visit www.cheechangolf.com, Facebook page, cheechangolf or Official Line: @cheechangolf



























