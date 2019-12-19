Chapo takes top prize

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday 16th Dec Parachat Stableford

Parachat was our venue for this Monday as Phoenix was closed for a professional tournament. We have all heard negative talk about this course but we at the Billabong will be going back, it was a great challenge and value for money. When most all the courses are in excess of 2000 baht to play, this course is only 1450 for cart, caddy and green fee. I’m surprised it wasn’t packed out although to be fair it was quite busy.

The course itself was in great condition with some tricky greens but all in all well worth a visit.

The scoring wasn’t that flash apart from the winner. There was a four way count back for the minor placings, all on 33 points, Captain Cripple and John Seton missed out as John Locke took third and Jean Pierre Gasser took second. He also got the only two of the day.

Sandy Chapo, who is going through a purple patch at the moment, took the top prize with a fine 38 points.