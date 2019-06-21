Chapo bags a brace

PSC Golf from the Billabong Bar

Monday, June 10, Phoenix Gold – Stableford

Phoenix with no rain but no carts were allowed off the cart paths so a bit of a slower round. With only three groups playing we got away to a bit later start than usual but it was a casual day out with a few moose ciders to help along the way. We had a count back between George Barrie and Todd Gibbons, both scoring 34 points. Todd managed to get the better score on the back nine to take second spot, relegating George to third Taking the top place was the (guvnor) Sandy Chapo with 38 points. There were no 2s recorded today.

Wednesday, June 12, Green Valley – Stableford

Some bunkers were flooded following heavy rain on Tuesday. Only 6 groups today with many using their rain checks obtained from last week’s washout at Laem Chabang.

In the ladies competition it was great to welcome back Miss Sa (H/cap 21) following a lengthy layoff, and she returned in style with a creditable 34 points, which could have been better had she not blobbed the last hole. In second was Miss Ta (23) with 37 points but Miss Porn (22) made a return to form with 40 points for the day’s honours.

Selwyn Wegner (15) won a countback to occupy third place in the men’s flight with 35 points. William Macey (22) was going well until the 10th which yielded no points and a double on the last hole for a total of 37 points to let in Jeff North (10) with 38 points to win the day.

Wednesday, June 12, Laem Chabang – Stableford

Laem Chabang on a beautiful day for golf and we played the C and B nines off the white tees, enjoying a course that was nearly empty.

The conditions notwithstanding, out of the 12 guys that played only one golfer was able to break par. Third place went to Glyn Davies with 31 points, Gary Ritchie was second on 35 and Sandy Chapo took the top spot with 37 points. There was only one 2, coming from Gary Ritchie.

Friday, June 14, Burapha – Stableford

We were joined by some great Aussie friends at Burapha and they all had a field day, cleaning up in the prizes. Playing C and D for the first time in ages, the course was in grand condition but took its toll on some of the golfers. These loops are much harder than the other side and a real challenge if you get into the rough.

Third place went to Cec Burch with 32 points, Sasicha saved some local honour and took second with 35 and Adam Farrell occupied top spot with 37 points. Adam’s round came after countless breezers for breakfast so his victory was even more admirable.