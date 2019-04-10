Chapo back on top

PSC Golf from the Billabong Golf Bar

Monday, April 1,

Phoenix Gold – Stableford

Phoenix on Monday and we played the Lake and Ocean loops on what seemed to be a virtually empty course. The scoring was very good with both Graham Beaumont and John Anderson scoring 34 points, John missing out in the prizes and Graham taking third spot on the podium. In second was Jack Piercefield with 35 points, and the winner was Sandy Chapo with a fine 37-pointer for his first win in what seems like a long while.

Wednesday, April 3,

Silky Oak – Stableford

There was a ladies professional tournament being held on Green Valley today so we were bumped across to Silky Oak. Whilst the course was in great condition the greens were a tad on the slow side.

The scoring was unbelievable with 2 golfers thinking 38 points might win the day. Not so, as there was a countback on 40 points that saw Sasicha just edge Nipper Truscott at the post with 22 points on the back nine to his 21 to claim second. Peter Thomas took the top spot with 41 points.

There were four 2s, coming from Arch Armstrong, Nipper Truscott, Miss May and Peter Thomas.

Friday, April 5,

Burapha – Stableford

There was a time when we played the blue tees for A and B courses at Burpha but those days are gone for we have grown older and a lot of us don’t hit the ball so good anymore. The course was in great condition with greens that as usual were holding nicely and lush fairways also.

With just 4 groups playing it was a pleasant round of golf with few hold ups but it was hot out there.

A countback was need for the minor podium places, with Thiery Petrement taking third ahead of the unlucky Nipper Truscott, both with 33 points overall. Gerard Lambert was second today with 34 points and Gary Ritchie, playing to his 8 handicap, scored a fine 36 points to claim top spot.

There was only one 2, going to Sandy Chapo.