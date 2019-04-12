Caulfield stands tall at Green Valley

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, March 31, Green Valley – Stableford

Still a good group out here today in Green Valley with enough for three flights and the cut for the A flight at thirteen, B flight at twenty one and C flight above that.

While we found the course in reasonable condition and the greens much faster than usual, our scoring wasn’t great. Maybe it was the fast greens which caught most of us out as we had only one golfer who managed to beat his handicap today. This was Nick Caulfield (H/cap 7) who was a very clear winner of the A flight with thirty eight points. A distant second was Shaun Merriman (10) on thirty four and Craig Hitchens (12) came third with thirty three.

When we called out the winners of the C flight and Ken Hole (21) wasn’t mentioned, he thought we had forgotten him but not only was he good enough to be in the B flight, he was also good enough to win it with a steady thirty four points. Paul Butler (17) came second with thirty, winning a countback over Kevin O’Sullivan (14).

The scoring in the C flight was much poorer and here Joe Peters (24) was once again the winner with thirty one points. Ted Murphy (25) was playing his last game for this year and he was flying on the front nine with nineteen points, but then the wheels fell off and he had only nine points on the back but his twenty eight points was actually good enough for second place. No one was more surprised than Gerry Hughes (22) to hear that he had got the third place with twenty four points. We had no 2s, which is unusual here.

Tuesday, April 2, Pattavia – Stableford

Our regular monthly visit to Pattavia today and a smaller field required only 1 division. The course as always was in great condition and the greens were slower than normal. A brief shower (downpour for the last group) near the finish of the round sent one group back to the clubhouse, but all others carried on and finished.

Playing his last game on this trip, top spot went to Rocky Hudson (18) on countback over Greg Thomas (10), both with 35 points. Also playing his last game on this trip, Nick Caulfield (7) was third with 33 points while fourth place was also decided on C/B with Shaun Merriman (10) taking the prize over Craig Hitchens (12), both locked on 32 points.

Only one player had a 2 today and taking all the money was Craig Robson.

Thursday, April 4, Burapha – Stableford

This was our first visit of the year to Burapha and this will be our regular Thursday venue now while the Sport Days last for the next six months. The course was in magnificent condition, a lesson to some of the other courses on how they can and should be maintained.

We played the A & B nines and had two flights with the cut for the A flight coming in at thirteen. Some good scores in both flights but the best score of the day came in the B flight, which Donal McGuigan (16) won with an excellent thirty eight points. In second place was Ken Hole (21) who made his second visit to the podium this week, this time with thirty five points. We then had three players with thirty two points and here Bernie Stafford won the countback to take the third place ahead of Joe McArdle and Ted Morris.

In the A flight Shaun Merriman (10) was the winner with thirty seven points and we then had four players with thirty four points where the countback saw Daryl Burkett (13) get second place, Pete Seil (6) third and both Joe Nagle and Ryan Thomas lost out.

We had three 2s today, from Pat Carty, Shaun Merriman and Francis McGuigan.