Cassin takes Royal Lakeside win; Ford dominates Greenwood in Mabprachan golf week

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Golf Society made its first visit of the year to the beautifully kept Royal Lakeside course on Tuesday, July 1, and it proved well worth the journey. Overcast skies and a steady breeze gave the day a Scottish feel—minus the bagpipes. Two tight flights took on the immaculate track in Stableford format.

Three contenders emerged: Allan Cassin, Neale Savery, and John Pegrum. Allan played steady golf throughout, managing his game with precision and finishing with 35 points to take the win. Neale followed closely with 34 points, strong on the front nine but just short overall. John, despite a promising start, faded after the turn.







Paul Davies, meanwhile, had a tough outing. Struggling from tee to green, he was reluctantly handed the society’s infamous wooden spoon.

Results:

1st: Allan Cassin (13) – 35 points

2nd: Neale Savery (27) – 34 points

Near Pins: Paul Davies, Sam Jeffery



After a strong start to the week, Thursday July brought 3 the golfers to Greenwood (A & C Loops) , where course conditions were near perfect. Despite a forecast for rain, the clouds held off, and occasional bursts of sunshine gave the round a picturesque feel.

Stephen Ford made a surprise return to action, claiming he hadn’t touched a club in months. That didn’t stop him from producing a sensational round, finishing with 36 points and claiming first place with ease. Dave Smith followed in second with 32 points, a solid showing that would’ve won on many other days.



In a twist of golfing fate, Allan Cassin, fresh off his Tuesday win, couldn’t find the same rhythm and ended up collecting the dreaded spoon—proof that golf giveth, and golf taketh away.

Results:

1st: Stephen Ford (22) – 36 points

2nd: Dave Smith (18) – 32 points

Near Pins: None recorded



































