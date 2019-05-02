Carr cuts the mustard

PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys

Monday, April 22, Laem Chabang C & A – Stableford

1st Jimmy Carr (18) 38pts

2nd Geoff Parker (15) 34pts

3rd Terry Hamilton (19) 33pts

Because of competitive low season green and caddie fees, we made a rare visit to Laem Chabang today and what a treat it turned out to be. The course was in pristine condition and the overall ambiance of the course and the clubhouse was special.

We had a most unusual occurrence on the second fairway when we encountered a thirty-second downpour, it looked ominous but as quickly as it came it went again, leaving the rest of the round rain free. There was no wind to speak of so it was extremely hot again. Because we followed another society our round was slower than we would have liked and we encountered a couple of waiting periods, particularly on the par threes.

Jimmy Carr was at his best today with every part of his game working nicely, which was needed to shoot thirty-eight points on this testing layout. Second place went to Geoff Parker on thirty-four and both are locked together in a battle for golfer of the month, who will prevail? Third place went to Terry Hamilton on thirty-three. Terry had a relatively poor start to his game but came alive on the back nine to register twenty points.

Only two near pins were won with one each going to Geoff Parker and Michael Brett.

Wednesday, April 24, The Emerald – Stableford

1st Michael Brett (15) 33pts

2nd Geoff Cox (17) 33pts

3rd Dave Ashman (20) 32pts

Our mid-week game was played at the Emerald where we found an empty course and didn’t see any other golfers on the course throughout our round. The course was in nice condition and as difficult as ever, made more so by the temperature which was extreme. Fatigue and dehydration were major issues and probably contributed to the low scores recorded with nobody above thirty-three points.

The winner was Michael Brett who edged out Geoff Cox on countback, with Dave Ashman a stroke further back. Three of the four near pins were taken with Dave Ashman taking one and Michael Brett two. Having lost all three sixes on Monday, Michael reversed the result today by winning all three.

Back at Woody’s Bar, we celebrated the sixty-fifth birthday of Geoff Cox who got tennis elbow ringing the bell. It was also the last week Dave Ashman is with us for this tour of duty so more bell ringing for that.

Friday, April 26,

King Naga – Stableford

1st Jimmy Carr (18) 36pts

2nd Michael Brett (15) 33pts

3rd Peter Allen (27) 31pts

In the space of a week we went from the penthouse to the outhouse, metaphorically speaking. On Monday we enjoyed pristine golfing conditions at Laem Chabang whereas today we came back down to earth at King Naga. The course was in the worst condition we have seen it for about a year. The fairways were brown and bare, the greens were very slow and bunkers had grass in them. If the course doesn’t get significant rain soon it will only deteriorate further.

Jimmy Carr on thirty-six points showed that he can cope with all types of conditions with his second win of the week. Michael Brett took second with thirty-three points and after birdies on the second and third holes he looked like compiling a good score, only to crash and burn with wipes on fourth and fifth holes. Peter Allen took third place with thirty-one. Mark Stanley played well tee to green but the slowness of the greens was something he is not used to and with a low handicap made scoring difficult.

Only two of the near pin awards were claimed, both going to Michael Brett.