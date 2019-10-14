Captain Wayne triumphs after a long day

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Fri. Oct. 11 Pattana C+A Stableford

It was one last go at the special price of 1250 baht all-in at Pattana if taking a tee time after 12 noon. We had been there twice before very successfully, fielding 36 players each time.

After two late scratches, we arrived at the course today with 48 players in 12 groups.

Arriving at the first tee, C1, there were two groups ahead of us, so we teed off a little later than scheduled. Going was slow for the first nine and then, when we arrived at A1 for the second nine, a different group had been inserted ahead of us, much to the disgust of one of our caddies who ranted for a full 3 minutes how wrong it was. If the high season eventuates, we might need to get used to it.

The big number of players allowed us to have three flights with four placings in each plus the technicals.

“Happy” Bill Copeland maintained good recent form by scoring 35 points to take top spot in A flight. He loves his golf days.

When Bob Watson, currently with a high handicap of #5, resided here his name appeared in the top placings just about anywhere he played. He is back on holiday and took up where he left off with a score of 36 points for second place.

Neil Harvey is a newcomer to Links and had no trouble scoring 36 points to beat Tommy Marshall on countback for third.

Our Captain, Wayne Peppernell, produced the best score of the day, 39 points, to win B flight ahead of Mark Efendie, who has shown good form this trip, on 38 points.

Colin Service found some form again to score 36 points and take third spot on countback over Francis McGuigan who had another fine game.

David McKey hit form with a win at Bangpra two weeks ago and continued on by taking out “C” flight with an excellent 38 points.

Greg Gawron played well again, scoring 37 points for second ahead of the now rampaging Tip Briney on 36 points, who beat Donal McGuigan on countback. He in turn beat an unlucky Mike Firkin in another countback.

Near Pins: Michael Lohse (C2), Greg Gawron (C7), Mark Efendie (A3), Tommy Marshall (A8)

A Flight (0-13)

1st Place – Bill Copeland (12) -37 pts

2nd Place – Bob Watson (5) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Neil Harvey (9) – 35 pts c/back

4th Place – Tommy Marshall (7) – 35 pts

B Flight (14-17)

1st Place – Wayne Peppernell (15) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Mark Efendie (15) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Colin Service (16) – 36 pts c/back

4th Place – Francis McGuigan (16) – 36 pts

C Flight (18+)

1st Place – David McKey (19) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Greg Gawron (20) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Tip Briney (23) – 36 pts c/back

4th Place – Donal McGuigan (18) – 36 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (A) (non-winners) – Neil Tory – 19 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (B) (non-winners) – George Mueller – 18 pts c/back

The weather was hot and hot with no breeze except when moving in the cart. The first seven groups arrived at the clubhouse sweaty but otherwise dry. The remaining five groups were not so lucky, as the heavens opened and it rained hard.

It happens sometimes, the play was slow with hold-ups and took a tad over five hours to complete.

With the later arrival back to Links, Phil fairly quickly held presentations after most had finished eating. Plenty of pink envelopes were handed out and the Green Jacket was presented to Wayne Peppernell.

Phil decided that, after a long and tiring day, he would leave the “wig” and “silly hat” in the bag, a decision enjoyed by Iain Craigen and Barry Horman.