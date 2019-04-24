Brown goes green

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, April 15, Eastern Star – Stableford

1st Mike Tottenham (19) 37pts

2nd Paul Chesney (21) 35pts

3rd Kae Dayton (22) 35pts

4th Pete Seil (4) 32pts

A couple of no shows left us with twenty golfers to take on Eastern Star and it turned out to be a different course to the one that has been receiving great wraps recently. Nothing very bad, but fairways here don’t seem to have had the amount of rain received by courses further north.

It was rumored beforehand that the greens had been cored, so it was no surprise to find them slower than last time and a bit “bumpy”, however, overall a course still in very good condition.

The one flight produced some tight scoring at the top with the best of them being Mike Tottenham with the best score of the day of 37 points. This was Mike’s second Green Jacket in just over three weeks. Winning form is good form. The next two places went to a countback with both players scoring 35 points, but Paul Chesney just beat Kae Dayton, in her first game at Links, for the second spot, while Peter Park had 32 points to take the final place on today’s podium.

Consolation best nines were posted by Mickey Tighe (17pts) and Walter Baechli (17pts) while near pin awards were picked up by Maurice Roberts, Andre Van Dyk, Andrew Purdie and Paul Weatherley.

Wednesday, April 17, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

1st William Brown (16) 36pts

2nd Masa Sugaya (22) 36pts

3rd Paul MacGowan (26) 35pts

4th Peter Park (4) 35pts

Of course it was hot and humid as the twenty golfers boarded two mini buses and some cars to take the short trip to Pattaya Country Club. This venue was put into the schedule to make an easier trip back to town on these water crazy days.

This course comes with plenty of commentary about the quality or otherwise. This time we found a very well presented layout. The fairways are still well grassed, but with some dry spots appearing, and some tee boxes have been allowed to go brown, but a good drop of rain will fix all. However, the important part is the greens and, apart from sanding on the first three of them, we found the best presented greens we have seen in a long time. They had speed but not excessive and you needed wits about you on the downhill putts. They are looking every bit as good as some of the higher priced courses, very impressed.

Scores were very respectable with a close race for first spot with two players on 36 points, to be separated on countback. Will Brown had the better back-nine to hold out a much improved effort from Masa Sugaya and therefore he donned the Green Jacket. Third and fourth places also went to countback and here newcomer Paul MacGowan took the honours over Peter Park with both scoring 35 points.

Near pin prizes (somebody forgot to number them) went to: Andrew Purdie, Mitchell Carlon, Will Brown and Peter Park, while the consolation ‘best nines’ for non-winners came from Brian Talbot and Iain Craigen with 18 and 20 points respectively.